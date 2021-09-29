West Virginia lawmakers tour renovated Hawks Nest Lodge

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Members of the West Virginia State Legislature toured Hawks Nest State Park in Fayette County on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The tour is part of a progress check for $180 million investments made towards improving parks across the state. Some of the renovations include new lodge rooms, a multipurpose conference room, and a rebuilt tram system. West Virginia lawmakers say the new investments will help boost tourism and bring more people to the state.

“We want people to come to West Virginia, we want them to visit and this is a good drawing card. You come to see how beautiful it is here and you might want to stay,” Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, said.

“We’re already seeing tremendous upticks in attendance, lodge occupancy here at Hawk’s Nest. I understand they’ve seen tremendous upticks already in visitor-ship,” Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, said.

The conference room is already available for rent by the public. Renovations will be completed by next spring.