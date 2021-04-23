West Virginia leaders respond to President Biden’s climate change proposal

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During President Biden’s briefing Thursday, April 22, 2021, the President explained he wants to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by half. Biden wants the U.S. to be completely dependent on clean energy by the year 2050.

This means the closure of coal mines across the country, including in Mountain State. Many West Virginia leaders do not agree with his proposal, including Governor Justice.

“I don’t believe it in anyway because absolutely know this nation can not possibly, there is no way on this earth that we can do today, without coal and gas, there is no way,” Justice said.

In President Biden’s plan, he wants to cut the use of fossil fuel in half by 2030. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey also does not agree with the proposal. He believes the proposal will raise electricity bills for Americans.

“This will make drastic changes, for homes, businesses and factories. Eviscerating good paying union jobs and working class jobs, and crippling our country’s ability to compete on the world stage,” Morrisey explained.

Cecil Roberts is the President of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA). He also believes if this proposal is passed, then almost 10,000 jobs could be lost in the Morgantown area alone.

“First of all, we have to find a way to save the jobs or protect the jobs in coal that we currently have. That was the first thing we said in our presentation. And plan about the business of talking about how we do that,” Roberts said.