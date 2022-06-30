BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local baseball team is getting into the Fourth of July spirit!

The West Virginia Miners will be hosting a huge fireworks display on Saturday, July 2, 2022. It is set to happen following the game on Saturday against the Johnstown Mill Rats out of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Organizers say there is still time to get in on the fun.

“You have to have a ticket to be in the stadium to watch the fireworks,” said Diane Epling “So, you want to purchase your ticket, come watch the game and be ready for the fireworks.”

The show is set to start after the baseball game on Saturday at the Linda K Epling stadium.