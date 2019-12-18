West Virginia Miners host an “all skills” baseball camp

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Baseball players were able to learn new skills and techniques in an “all skills” camp this weekend. The West Virginia Miners allowed players between six and 18-years-old to come and learn the proper way to throw and hit a ball.

Head Coach Tim Epling said teaching players at a young age is key.

“We teach him the same thing we teach the 11 and 12-year-olds. It doesn’t change,” Epling said. “Now the way we do it? A little bit, but as far as teaching certain aspects of what we are dealing with, we do the same thing with everybody.”

Epling said at the camp they taught how to increase velocity in the players throws and bat swings. He also said if you were unable to attend this camp they will be hosting more in the future.