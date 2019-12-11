West Virginia Miners hosting Christmas all-skill camp

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Miners baseball team is holding an ‘All Skill’ Christmas camp.

Head Coach Tim Epling said this will be different from other camps because it will focus on velocity and strength.

“We have got to develop good strong arms and different bat motor skills. And so you have to bring athleticism into the swings and into the arms,” Epling said.

The camp will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. The age limit 6-years-old to 18-years-old. To register for the camp, call (304)252-7233.