Police: West Virginia mother fatally shoots two children, then herself

MOOREFIELD, WV (WDVM) — Police in Hardy County say a woman fatally shot her two children, including a 9-month-old baby, before shooting and killing herself Thursday night.

Moorefield Police responded to a report of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. to a residence on Winchester Avenue, where they found Brandi Baker, 38, and her infant child with gunshot wounds. The two were pronounced dead on the scene by the Hardy County medical examiner, police say.

Police found a second child in the house suffering from a gunshot wound. The child, whose age wasn not disclosed, succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available.