West Virginia National Guard holds PPE training

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical professionals and law enforcement are doing what they can to keep themselves safe, including wearing personal protective equipment, also known as PPE’s.

“The equipment’s been around for a long time, but we haven’t had a pandemic event for quite some time,” Mike Honaker, Director of the Greenbrier County 911 Center, said. “So, even people in the medical profession and first responders, in particular being police, fire, rescue, need to brush up on their skills and how to use it.”

Honaker said the main thing the National Guard wanted to address was proper use of the N95 mask, how to wear it, sanitize it, dispose of it, and answer any questions, including how many times you can wear the mask. They even reminded law enforcement of the dangers of arresting someone during this time.

“If they have to arrest someone, they’re putting them in a car, a confined space with them,” Honaker said. “They should give consideration to putting a mask on the person they’ve had to arrest and not reusing that mask but if they’re short on masks, they can reuse the one they’re using if they properly clean it.”

An N95 mask can be worn up to five times if properly sanitized.

Honaker said the COVID-19 pandemic reminded people how important it is to supply and store enough PPE’s, but just having access to them is not enough.

“It does no good to have these items stored someone if there is an event and we don’t know how to use them,” Honaker said. “So, there is a need to perpetually retrain over and over and refresh training on how to properly use this stuff.”