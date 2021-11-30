West Virginia Navigator holds two free sign-up events for ACA health insurance

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– It’s time for open enrollment with the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance.

The enrollment period is ongoing through Wednesday, December 15, 2021. However, President Biden extended the date to Saturday, January 15, 2022, to give all citizens have a chance to apply.

According to WV Navigator worker, Jeremy Smith, anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid or employer-based insurance is eligible to purchase insurance under the ACA guidelines. Smith says residents still have time to enroll or re-enroll to take advantage of insurance coverage for 2022.

“Anybody that doesn’t have health insurance, this is the time of year you need to look into your options. Or, if you already have marketplace coverage, you really need to re-do your application so you can look at the new plans and prices,” Smith said.

West Virginia Navigator plans to host two free sign-up events. On Wednesday, December 1, representatives will take walk-ins at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center and on Thursday, December 2, at the Princeton Recreation Center from 10:00 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

More information can be found at the West Virginia Navigator website.