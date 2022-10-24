CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, October 24, 2022, that he has awarded $1,204,534 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds to thirty-nine projects statewide.
These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies with specific programs designed to improve the criminal justice system.
Our local counties:
- Monroe County Commission – $18,750
- These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at James Monroe High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.
- Wyoming County Commission – $28,750
- These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Westside High and Wyoming East High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.
All other counties:
- Statewide West Virginia State Police – $219,284
- Statewide Supreme Court of Appeals – $45,000
- Barbour County Commission – $18,750
- Cabell County Commission – $25,000
- Village of Barboursville – $15,000
- Clay County Commission – $25,000
- Doddridge County Commission – $33,750
- Hampshire County Commission – $18,750
- Hancock County Commission – $28,750
- Hardy County Commission – $18,750
- Harrison County Commission – $33,750
- City of Bridgeport – $87,000
- City of Ravenswood – $18,750
- City of Ripley – $15,000
- Jefferson County Commission – $15,000
- City of Charleston – $83,750
- City of Dunbar – $15,000
- City of Nitro – $18,750
- Lewis County Commission – $18,750
- Logan County Commission – $90,750
- Mineral County Commission – $23,750
- City of Morgantown – $15,000
- Morgan County Commission – $18,750
- Ohio County Commission – $58,750
- Pleasants County Commission – $15,000
- City of Winfield- $28,750
- Randolph County Commission – $33,750
- Roane County Commission – $18,750
- Upshur County Commission – $18,750
- City of Vienna – $43,750
- City of Williamstown – $18,750
- Wood County Commission – $28,750