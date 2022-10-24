CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, October 24, 2022, that he has awarded $1,204,534 in Justice Assistance Grant program funds to thirty-nine projects statewide.

These funds will be used to assist state agencies, local units of government, and private non-profit agencies with specific programs designed to improve the criminal justice system.

Our local counties:

Monroe County Commission – $18,750 These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at James Monroe High School. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.

Wyoming County Commission – $28,750 These funds will provide one or more uniformed officers to act as a mentor, role model, and advocate for students at Westside High and Wyoming East High Schools. The officer(s) will provide course instruction on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills, and conflict resolution.



All other counties: