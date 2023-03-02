CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced funding to promote public safety and reduce violent crime across the state of West Virginia.

Thursday, March 2, 2023, Manchin announced $1,755,887 from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. The funding was made available through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The funding will be used to support developing and staffing a new advisory board known as the West Virginia Crisis Intervention Advisory Board to format the state’s gun violence reduction plans. The Board will include representatives from local law enforcement, the community, courts, prosecutors, behavioral health providers, victim services providers and legal counsel.