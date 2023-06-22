CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $1,962,042 for cardiovascular disease and diabetes health services throughout West Virginia.

According to Manchin and Capito, the funding was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The funding is designed to help the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services in their attempt to support programs to help manage and treat cardiovascular disease and diabetes in those at risk.

Individual awards:

$1,112,042 – WVDHHR: The National Cardiovascular Health Program

$850,000 – WVDHHR: An Approach to Advance Health Equity for Priority Populations with or at Risk for Diabetes

“I’m pleased the CDC is investing more than $1.9 million to strengthen cardiovascular and diabetes health services for West Virginians across our state… The funding announced today will support the West Virginia DHHR in evaluating and implementing programs that improve health outcomes for those living with or at risk for these diseases, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.” Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator