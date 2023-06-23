CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,950,000 for Mercer County regarding state military construction and veteran affairs.
According to Senator Manchin, the funding is a part of the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Constriction and Veterans Affairs funding bill, which brought in an extra $34,900,000 to West Virginia for similar projects.
This particular project is set for the City of Bluefield’s WV National Guard in the attempt to meet standards for anti-terrorism and force protection.
Other projects:
- $14,000,000 – WV National Guard (Martinsburg) for training of personnel and multiple terrorism and force protection deficiencies.
- $10,300,000 – WV National Guard (Charleston) for new C-130J mission and space requirements.
- $8,300,000 – WV National Guard (Preston) for access to physical fitness standards for soldiers at Camp Dawson.
- $3,300,000 – WV National Guard (Wood) for anti-terrorism and force protection standards.
“We made a sacred commitment to our Veterans to ensure they have the support they deserve, and a responsibility to make sure the best military in the world has the infrastructure they need to keep our country safe… This funding bill provides our Veterans with the care and benefits they earned, and our military with the necessary investments to strengthen critical infrastructure and ensure preparedness. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am committed to bringing back regular order, doing our job, and passing funding bills on time to deliver these crucial resources to our Veterans and military.”Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator