CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,950,000 for Mercer County regarding state military construction and veteran affairs.

According to Senator Manchin, the funding is a part of the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Constriction and Veterans Affairs funding bill, which brought in an extra $34,900,000 to West Virginia for similar projects.

This particular project is set for the City of Bluefield’s WV National Guard in the attempt to meet standards for anti-terrorism and force protection.

Other projects:

$14,000,000 – WV National Guard (Martinsburg) for training of personnel and multiple terrorism and force protection deficiencies.

– WV National Guard (Martinsburg) for training of personnel and multiple terrorism and force protection deficiencies. $10,300,000 – WV National Guard (Charleston) for new C-130J mission and space requirements.

– WV National Guard (Charleston) for new C-130J mission and space requirements. $8,300,000 – WV National Guard (Preston) for access to physical fitness standards for soldiers at Camp Dawson.

– WV National Guard (Preston) for access to physical fitness standards for soldiers at Camp Dawson. $3,300,000 – WV National Guard (Wood) for anti-terrorism and force protection standards.