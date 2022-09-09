CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022.
Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC INSPIRE is a program to help move individuals with substance use disorder back into the workforce.
The announcement from Congresswoman Miller comes at the same time as a similar ARC funding announcement by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV)
“The ARC INSPIRE Program does wonderful work to lift up those with substance use disorder in southern West Virginia. Providing support, workforce training, and educational resources ensures a well-rounded approach to recovery and re-entry into the workforce. These grants are major steps forward in our mission to bolster our communities, help those in recovery, and combat the opioid epidemic.”
The specific grants are listed below:
- $500,000 to God’s Way Home in Rainelle to develop or expand the recovery ecosystem through wraparound services in Greenbrier, Fayette, Nicholas, and Summers counties.
- $470,640 to Rural Appalachian Improvement League, Inc. in Mullens to offer recovery treatment, support, job training, and education for individuals impacted by substance use disorder.
- $500,000 to Mountain Health Network in Huntington to strengthen the delivery of coordinated wraparound social supports, workforce training, work entry and reentry and entrepreneurship services for adults in recovery from substance use disorder in Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne counties.
- $478,560 to Community Education Group in Lost City to address economic transition, substance use disorder, and healthcare worker shortages in in Nicholas, Roane, Clay, and Wirt counties.