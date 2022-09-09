CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – $1.9 Million in ARC funds are coming to areas in Southern WV, Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today, September 9, 2022.

Congresswoman Carol Miller announced more than $1.9 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grants for southern West Virginia. Specifically, the grants listed below are part of the ARC INSPIRE Competition. ARC INSPIRE is a program to help move individuals with substance use disorder back into the workforce.

The announcement from Congresswoman Miller comes at the same time as a similar ARC funding announcement by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).



“The ARC INSPIRE Program does wonderful work to lift up those with substance use disorder in southern West Virginia. Providing support, workforce training, and educational resources ensures a well-rounded approach to recovery and re-entry into the workforce. These grants are major steps forward in our mission to bolster our communities, help those in recovery, and combat the opioid epidemic.”

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV)