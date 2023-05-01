CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are plenty of beautiful places to get married in the Mountain State and here are 10 more of them.
To qualify, the venue must have wedding services and be in West Virginia. The average is found by averaging their scores on WeddingWire, Google and Facebook.
Here is the list:
Bridgeport Conference Center
Address: 300 Conference Center Way, Bridgeport, WV 26330
Average Rating: 4.53/5
Corduroy Inn & Lodge
Address: 5811 Snowshoe Dr, Snowshoe, WV 26209
Average Rating: 4.77/5
Daniel Vineyards
Address: 200 Twin Oaks G, Crab Orchard, WV 25827
Average Rating: 4.6/5
Glenwood Recreational Park
Address: 4435 New Hope Rd, Princeton, WV 24739
Average Rating: 4.8/5
Mountain Lake Campground and Cabins
Address: 1898 Airport Rd, Summersville, WV 26651
Average Rating: 4.37/5
Ramada Limited Huntington
Address: 3094 16th St, Huntington, WV 25701
Average Rating: 4/5
Snowshoe Mountain
Address: 10 Snowshoe Dr, Snowshoe, WV 26209
Average Rating: 4.4/5
Stone House Lavender
Address: 27 Lanham Ln, Fairmont, WV 26554
Average Rating: 4.87/5
Stonewall Resort
Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV 26447
Average Rating: 4.5/5
Wilderness Lodge
Address: 4931 Summersville Lake Rd, Summersville, WV 26651
Average Rating: 5/5