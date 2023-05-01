CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are plenty of beautiful places to get married in the Mountain State and here are 10 more of them.

To qualify, the venue must have wedding services and be in West Virginia. The average is found by averaging their scores on WeddingWire, Google and Facebook.

Here is the list:

Bridgeport Conference Center

Address: 300 Conference Center Way, Bridgeport, WV 26330

Average Rating: 4.53/5

Corduroy Inn & Lodge

Address: 5811 Snowshoe Dr, Snowshoe, WV 26209

Average Rating: 4.77/5

Daniel Vineyards

Address: 200 Twin Oaks G, Crab Orchard, WV 25827

Average Rating: 4.6/5

Glenwood Recreational Park

Address: 4435 New Hope Rd, Princeton, WV 24739

Average Rating: 4.8/5

Mountain Lake Campground and Cabins

Address: 1898 Airport Rd, Summersville, WV 26651

Average Rating: 4.37/5

Ramada Limited Huntington

Address: 3094 16th St, Huntington, WV 25701

Average Rating: 4/5

Snowshoe Mountain

Address: 10 Snowshoe Dr, Snowshoe, WV 26209

Average Rating: 4.4/5

Stone House Lavender

Address: 27 Lanham Ln, Fairmont, WV 26554

Average Rating: 4.87/5

Stonewall Resort

Address: 940 Resort Dr, Roanoke, WV 26447

Average Rating: 4.5/5

Wilderness Lodge

Address: 4931 Summersville Lake Rd, Summersville, WV 26651

Average Rating: 5/5