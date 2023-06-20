GHENT, WV (WVNS) — When you come to West Virginia, it truly is a whole different world.

This is the state where there is opportunity for both tranquility and adventure. If you are looking for a day trip filled with fun and adventure, then this is the list to look at. The following list consists of 10 places you have to visit when visiting the West Virginia.

Hawk’s Nest

This is one of the most iconic places you can go to in West Virginia. Located in Ansted, this trip is filled with some beautiful, memorable scenery. There is also a sky lift that you can take to get a better view!

Lost World Caverns

This trip will make you feel like an adventurer. Located near Lewisburg, you can go and explore these incredible natural caverns! What is even more incredible is that these caverns go 120 feet below the surface, so you will really feel like an explorer!

Cass Scenic Railroad

This is a great way for exploration and beautiful scenery. Located in Pocahontas County, you can view the incredible West Virginia fall foliage. There is so much to explore on this railroad, since it is eleven miles long!

GoMart Ballpark

This is a fun day trip. Take a drive down to the capitol city where you can enjoy a baseball game! This stadium was formerly the Appalachian Power Park.

The Mystery Hole

If you are looking for somewhere unique and fun to visit, you will enjoy this place. Also located in Ansted, this place is definitely something to add to your destination list. This place is a roadside attraction where it defies the law of gravity, and some visitors cannot tell up from down!

Exhibition Coal Mine

This is a great place for exploring and learning about the history of the Mountain State. Located in Beckley, this trip offers underground coal mining tours by veteran coal miners. Reserve a time and sign up so you can visit this very historic place.

Winterplace Ski Resort

Looking for something snowy and fun? Located in Ghent, this resort offers 9 lifts, 27 trails, and snow tubing! People who are visiting, or live in West Virginia consider this resort to have the best snow tubing in the entire state.

Bridge Day on the New River Gorge Bridge

This is an event that you do not want to miss! This day is very near and dear to the Mountain State. Watch professionals as they BASE jump, rappel, and bungee jump off the New River Gorge Bridge!

Burning Rock Off-Road Park

You can definitely make this a rowdy and fun day trip! This place is located in Sophia where you can ride the ATV trails, zip line, camp, and much more. Definitely an adrenaline-fueled day trip in the Mountain State.

The Gauley River

This is one of the best day trips you can ever take. If you want an even more adrenaline-fueled day, try whitewater rafting on the Upper Gauley River. The Gauley River is a 105-mile long river in West Virginia that merges with the New River to form the Kanawha River. Also a great day for a relaxing scenic trip.

If you would like to learn more about these destinations and find out other destinations to visit in the Mountain State, visit onlyinyourstate.com.