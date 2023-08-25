CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Few people are more proficient than brewers when it comes to making up puns, dad jokes or obscure references, especially when it comes to naming beer. Using Untappd, a beer review website, 12 News was able to look at nearly every beer made by West Virginia’s 30+ breweries.
You probably aren’t surprised that there have been some truly unique and… interesting names over the years, so here’s a list of 100 of the highlights from across the brightest brewing minds in West Virginia.
Big Timber Brewing Company
Morgantown Brewing Company
- Face Tattoos Are the Future
- I CAN’T HEAR U I HAVE AIRPODS IN RN
- X Æ A-12
- Ultimate Fighting Robot #1
- Bacon Cheddar Fries
- Spicy Salty Pickle Boi
- Chef’s Kiss Emoji
- That Wasn’t Very Cash Money of You
- Magic Juju Beans
- Force Lightning
- Mommy? Sorry!
- Big Chungus
The Peddler
- Mighty Morphin Sour Ranger
- Boogercat Brown
- Lord of the Bling
- Space Camp Tramp Stamp
- Saved By the Smell
- Hoptical Illusion
High Ground Brewing
The Freefolk Brewery
Stumptown Ales
Sophisticated Hound Brewery
Fife Street Brewing
North Branch Brewing Co.
The Rambling Root
- Regular Beer
- Otter this Galaxy
- Fairmonster
- Turn Your Head and Coffee
- Clint Yeastwood
- Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Select, Start.
- Hershey Squirts
- Tart Vader
- Monkey
- Return of the JedIPA
- Pear Pressure
- Empire Strikes Bock
Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company
Chestnut Brew Works
Short Story Brewing
- Working Title
- Nonsense Words
- Advanced Methods in Stargazing
- The Unauthorized Biography of Vic Secret
- Java the Whut?
- Bearded Weirdo
Dobra Zupas
Clendenin Brewing Co.
Bad Shepherd Beer Company
Bavarian Brothers Brewing
Weathered Ground Brewery
Abolitionist Ale Works
- West Funkin Virginia (Orange Dry Hop)
- Burning Couch
- West By Quad
- Hopthalmologist
- Figgie Smalls
- Cherry Godmother