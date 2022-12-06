This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows credit cards in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,006 new businesses statewide during the month of November.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, Calhoun County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through November with a total of four new business registrations, a 1.79% increase.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tucker, Clay, Raleigh and Barbour Counties also experienced notable growth during the month. A total of 11 new business entities were registered in Tucker County in November of 2022, Clay County successfully registered four businesses, and Raleigh County reported 69 registrations for the month and Barbour County registered 11 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of November were:

Monongalia

Kanawha

Berkeley

Raleigh

Cabell

Monongalia County successfully registered 102 businesses while Kanawha County reported 98 new registrations. In Berkeley County, 88 businesses registered. Raleigh County had 69 new businesses registered and Cabell County totaled 55 registrations for the month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,845 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 24.67% growth rate during the one-year timespan.

To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.