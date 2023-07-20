POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia state record for longest longnose gar caught has been broken, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Wednesday.

The record-breaking fish measured in at 53.62 inches and was caught on July 3 by Rich Chapman of Ashton, WV in the Ohio River in Mason County. The catch was verified by WVDNR District 5 fishery biologist Jeff Hansbarger and Chapman was confirmed to have used live bluegill for bait, according to a release from the WVDNR.

The previous record of longnose gar was set by Mark Foster in 2012 on the Ohio River with a fish that measured in at 52.25 inches, according to the release. The WVDNR confirmed that neither Chapman’s fish or Foster’s fish broke the all-time weight record of 19.08 founds which was set by Michael Casey in 1993 on the Kanawha River.

If you’re ever out fishing and believe you’ve caught a record-breaking fish, the WVDNR urges you to report it to them so they can verify you. The WVDNR said that fish that don’t qualify for a state record may still qualify for trophy citation. You can learn more about West Virginia fishing records by clicking here.