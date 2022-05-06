CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (WV IJDC) announced funding for six sewer and seven water system improvement projects at its meeting on May 4, 2022.

Details for each of the approved projects in our area are listed below.

Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation

The council approved $17,500 in assistance to the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation to develop a project to improve the Pocahontas County Memorial Hospital sewer system. This money, along with matching funds from the Pocahontas County Commission, provides $35,000 for the study.

The council also approved $17,500 in assistance to develop a project to improve the hospital’s water system. This money, along with matching funds from the Pocahontas County Commission, provides $35,000 for the study.

Mercer County Public Service District

The council approved a $1 million grant to the Mercer County Public Service District to improve the Matoaka wastewater treatment plant. The grant, along with funds from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, brings the project’s funding to $2.5 million.

Town of Union

The council approved a $306,000 loan to the Town of Union in Monroe County to improve its water supply source. The loan fully funds the project.

New Haven Public Service District

The council approved a $500,000 grant to the New Haven Public Service District in Fayette County to extend a water line. The grant, along with money from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, New Haven PSD, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and West Virginia American Water, provide $7.04 million for the project.

The WV IJDC was created by the WV Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee. The council will meet again on June 1, 2022. For more information, visit www.wvinfrastructure.com.