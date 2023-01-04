(WTRF) A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County.

Officials say the crash happened on the top of Dixons Run Road.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department says that it’s possible the bus was ran off the road by another vehicle.

The bus went into a ditch and kids got tossed around, according to officials.

Officials say 15 kids were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precautionary measure.

There are no major injuries says Sheriff Tom Howard.

Wheeling Hospital says most of the patients are being discharged.

The driver of the bus was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

In addition to the sheriff’s department, the Ohio County Emergency Management Agency and EMS units from Wheeling, West Liberty and Valley Grove responded to the scene.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Miller said the safety of students is the school system’s top priority. She thanked the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and local EMS units for the prompt response to the scene, and the care staff members of the Ohio County Schools Transportation Department and Wheeling Hospital showed for Ohio County Schools students.