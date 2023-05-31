CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) recently announced the West Virginia Water Development Authority approved 17 infrastructure projects.

According to Justice, the funding was given by the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund. So far, the WDA approved 100 projects totaling $1.1 billion, and a state match of $280 million across 43 WV counties.

Individual Awards:

“I am extremely proud that we’ve been able to get over $1 billion dollars out the door for these incredibly important projects… It’s a big time win for West Virginia. All West Virginians deserve clean drinking water and efficient wastewater systems, and we’re taking a big swing at making that happen, along with some other really important economic development projects. My thanks go to the WDA for acting quickly, and to the Legislature for appropriating this funding.”

Jim Justice, West Virginia Governor