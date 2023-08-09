CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — One lucky person bought a winning Mega Millions ticket that was sold within the Mountain State!

A million dollar ticket was sold at Food Lion #871 at Maddex Square in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

The winner of the ticket is encouraged to sign their name on the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for further instructions.

The winning numbers that appeared on Tuesday were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33, and the MEGA BALL® was 14. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot in which players are urged to check their tickets to claim these prizes.

For Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has reset back to $20 million.

Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 P.M. on Friday. Tickets can be purchased for $2 each, or $3 with the Megaplier option.