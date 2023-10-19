CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Joe Manchin announced $2.5 million for two hydropower projects in West Virginia.

Two hydropower facilities in Montgomery, West Virginia, and St Mary’s, West Virginia, will receive $2,565,041 through the Hydroelectric Incentives Program in Manchin’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding that is provided by the program goes towards electricity that is generated and sold from dams and other water infrastructure that expands or adds to the generating capability of hydroelectric power.

For generations, West Virginia’s rivers have been a crucial source of clean and reliable hydroelectric energy that helped power the production of coal and steel that our nation needed to become the greatest industrial might in the world. I am proud that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to invest in West Virginia and our state’s energy producers that help fulfill our legacy as America’s Energy Powerhouse. Senator Joe Manchin | Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee

The two awards include: