CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $2,533,250 to strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia.

According to Senator Manchin, the funding was given by the US Department of Health and Human Services, and will be specifically used to reduce tobacco related diseases and deaths, as well as support financial/clinical goals of health centers and hospitals throughout the state.

I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $2.5 million in these three critical initiatives that will strengthen healthcare services throughout West Virginia… The funding announced today will improve the health and well-being of West Virginians by advancing efforts to reduce tobacco-related diseases and deaths, as well as support our health centers and rural hospitals. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.” Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)

