CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) announced $20 million for the West Virginia Network for Functional Neuroscience and Transcriptomics.

According to Capito and Manchin, the funding was given by the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research. It’s designed to improve neuroscience research in the state by establishing connections and allowing access to technologies/expertise needed for improved studies.

Individual Awards:

$9,300,000 – West Virginia University

$6,014,562 – Marshall University

$2,001,879 – West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

$1,738,101 – West Virginia State University

$945,458 – Shepherd University

“West Virginia has been a leader in neuroscience capabilities and research for years, and it’s important that our higher education institutions have the resources and tools they need to continue that leadership into the future, especially when they are able to collaborate as they are in this effort. I have been a steadfast supporter of ESPCoR programs, as they give our students and professionals unprecedented opportunities to advance scientific progress right here in West Virginia. I will continue to advocate on behalf of our institutions in West Virginia, and work to provide the resources they need to develop innovative solutions that impact our state, country, and world.” Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)