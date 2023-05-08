CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D) announced $20 million for the West Virginia Network for Functional Neuroscience and Transcriptomics.
According to Capito and Manchin, the funding was given by the National Science Foundation’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research. It’s designed to improve neuroscience research in the state by establishing connections and allowing access to technologies/expertise needed for improved studies.
Individual Awards:
- $9,300,000 – West Virginia University
- $6,014,562 – Marshall University
- $2,001,879 – West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission
- $1,738,101 – West Virginia State University
- $945,458 – Shepherd University
“West Virginia has been a leader in neuroscience capabilities and research for years, and it’s important that our higher education institutions have the resources and tools they need to continue that leadership into the future, especially when they are able to collaborate as they are in this effort. I have been a steadfast supporter of ESPCoR programs, as they give our students and professionals unprecedented opportunities to advance scientific progress right here in West Virginia. I will continue to advocate on behalf of our institutions in West Virginia, and work to provide the resources they need to develop innovative solutions that impact our state, country, and world.”Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)
“West Virginia’s universities continue to make our state and country proud with innovative scientific research projects, and I’m thrilled the National Science Foundation is investing $20 million over five years to establish the West Virginia Network for Functional Neuroscience and Transcriptomics… I was proud to support this historic investment, which will allow our hardworking students, faculty and staff to continue to make groundbreaking strides in neuroscience and related research. This shows that given the right tools, West Virginia’s researchers can compete with anyone in the country. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding for decades to come and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to boost scientific research opportunities across the Mountain State.”Joe Manchin, West Virginia Senator (D)