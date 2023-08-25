FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One of the Mountain State’s most beloved traditions sees BASE jumpers free falling 876 feet from the New River Gorge Bridge every year. The Bridge Day Poster Contest is a big part of the annual tradition.

The 2023 Bridge Day Poster Contest winning entry is called “Free Falling” by Jill Moles Mullins.

Mullins, a photographer and artist, created the piece that depicts jumpers on the New River Gorge Bridge surrounded by beautiful scenery of the autumn mountains with rafters watching from below.

Mullins said she created “Free Falling” using various photographs she had previously taken throughout the years, combining them into one masterpiece.

Tim Naylor with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce said Mullins is a West Virginia native and her work can be seen all over the state.

“She is from Clendenin. She’s retired from the oil and gas industry and is a full-time photographer, I guess hobby, and she does it for work as well, and also an artist. She is a juried artist at Tamarack. She will be here for Bridge Day operating in the media boat as a photographer.”

– Tim Naylor, Fayette County Chamber of Commerce/NRGCVB

The winner of the Bridge Day Poster Contest is selected by viewer votes in an online contest. This year, more than 5,000 people voted which is double the amount they normally have.

The 44th Bridge Day is October 21, 2023.

Visit officialbridgeday.com for more information.