CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Get ready to rock out at the Haddad Riverfront Park. The 2023 Live on the Levee schedule was announced Wednesday.
According to the city of Charleston, Live on the Levee will run from May 26 through Aug. 18.
The opening acts are scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m., with the headliner starting at 7:45 p.m., according to the city.
Here is the schedule:
May 26 – Veteran’s Night & Fireworks
- Headliner: Hair Supply
- Opening Act: The Chase
June 2
- Headliner: Allie Colleen
- Opening Act: The Mikele Buck Band
June 9
- Headliner: John Inghram presents: A Tribute to The Who
- Opening Act: Of The Dell
June 16
- Headliner: Rasta Rafiki
- Opening Act: Aristotle Jones
June 23
- Headliner: Celisse
- Opening Act: The New Old Souls
July 14 – WTSQ Night
- Headliner: Jim Polak & Ally Fletcher
- Opening Act: Dinosaur Burps & The Infidelfonics
July 21
- Headliner: Fleetwood Macked (Fleetwood Mac Tribute)
- Opening Act: Battle of the Bands Winner
July 28
- Headliner: Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle
- Opening Act: Eric Bolander
Aug. 11
- Headliner: Funk You
- Opening Act: Jeremy Short
Aug. 18 – Back to School Night
- Headliner: Shelem
- Opening Act: The Unit