CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Event organizers tell Nexstar’s 13 News that the 2023 Rod Run & Doo Wop is canceled.

Organizers say they will release more details about the cancellation on Monday.

In 2022, more than 750 vehicles came from across the country during the five-day event.

The cars were just one part of the event. Rod Run & Doo Wop also had live music, food, a parade and a fireworks show.

The 2022 Rod Run & Doo Wop was hosted from Oct. 5 to Oct 8. The first event was held in 2005.