CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — First Lady Cathy Justice joined West Virginia Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith to reveal the official 2023 West Virginia Christmas ornament.

The ornament was created and designed by West Virginia artists John DesMeules of Beckley and Christie Saunders of Barboursville. DesMeules is a renowned glassblower at Tamarack and Saunders is a juried member of the West Virginia Watercolor Society.

DesMeules crafted a hand-blown round glass ornament swirled with gold and white accents. The sandblasted front became the perfect canvas for Saunders to paint the First Lady’s visioning of a heartwarming scene of two children beneath a Christmas tree. The words “shine bright” leaves a remarkable message for any who see the ornament, sure to fill them with holiday spirit.

“I wanted to emphasize the children of our state this year. Christmas is such a special time for everyone, but the nostalgia of this season is centered around children and different family traditions that bring everyone together. John and Christie did an incredible job with these ornaments. Saying that these two artists put forth a labor of love to complete this project would be an understatement. I hope these ornaments bring joy to everyone who takes one home, because I know they will for me.” First Lady Cathy Justice

The ornaments are limited to 500, sold for $35 and can only be purchased at the Tamarack Marketplace at the Culture Center in Charleston, WV. Those interested in purchasing may call (304)205-7911 and leave a voicemail with their name and number.