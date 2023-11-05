ATHENS, WV (WVNS) – Concord University hosted special artistic guests on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The University hosted the West Virginia 2023 Potters’ Gathering that featured workshops and demonstrations.

Pottery is known as one of the oldest human inventions. With this craft, comes specialists and artists who build their lives off of doing what they love.

The West Virginia Potters’ Gathering is a long running tradition of over 40 years. The weekend includes demonstrations, vendor sales and a student art show.

Jamey Biggs, an organizer of the Potters’ Gathering and a Professor of Art, explains the importance of gatherings such as this.

“As a student, this was really important to see people working in the field that I was studying. And also seeing people that have made a living as artists and craftspeople,” said Biggs.

Artists from West Virginia and further came out to attend the gathering.

The special guest speaker was a professor of Art Teaching at Montana State University. Josh DeWeese is also the co-founder of the International Wild Clay Research Project. DeWeese demonstrates some of his well-known techniques for attendee’s. DeWeese added that he enjoys being amongst so many talented artists like himself.

“I think it’s a very special thing. It’s a great thing for West Virginia to have this going on in our neighborhood. And I think it’s great that we have this group of people here,” said DeWeese.

This is the second year that this event has been hosted at Concord University.