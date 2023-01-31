MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — Officials at The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, along with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 football schedule.

The schedule includes six home dates, featuring four conference games and nonconference matchups with Duquesne (Sept. 9) and the 106th “Backyard Brawl” against Pitt (Sept. 16). West Virginia opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Penn State. The 60th meeting between the two schools will mark the first time the Mountaineers have traveled to State College since 1991 and the first time the two schools have played since 1992.

WVU Big 12 Conference Home Dates Texas Tech – September 23 Oklahoma State – October 21 BYU – November 4 Cincinnati – November 18 WVU Big 12 Away Dates TCU – September 30 Houston – October 12 UCF – October 28 Oklahoma – November 11 Baylor – November 25

The 2023 schedule does not include Big 12 Conference games against Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas and Texas.

Fans can now join the Mountaineers for the 2023 football season at Milan Puskar Stadium. New season tickets are on sale to fans who did not have season tickets in 2022. For a Milan Puskar Stadium seating chart, visit WVUsports.com.