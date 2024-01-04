GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Get your green thumbs ready as the WV Garden Challenge returns for 2024.

The Grow This Throwdown is a state-wide competition that allows counties to compete against each other for grant funding to better their community. Participants who sign up will be given a set of seeds and a series of challenges to complete to earn points for your county.

Those who sign up will receive their seeds in April; this years crops will be a variety of the crops grown in 2023 which includes Jimmy Nardello peppers, red Russian kale and scarlet nantes carrots. If you miss the chance to sign up for our seeds, you can still participate in the challenge by purchasing your own seeds.

To sign up, visit the sign up page. For more information and future challenges, visit Grow This: WV Garden Challenge’s Facebook page.