CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice announced today, August 2, 2022, a new Weatherization Assistance Program to help homes reduce energy costs.

The grant, totaling to $3.3 million, will fund 12 agencies in WV to help reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving their energy efficiency. Weatherization crews use computerized energy audits and advanced diagnostic equipment, such as the blower door, manometer, and infrared camera to determine the most cost-effective measures appropriate for each home.

In addition to the comfort, health benefits, and energy savings for the household, the energy conservation resulting from the efforts of state and local agencies helps the United States reduce both dependence on foreign oil and its carbon footprint.

Here are the local counties in our area that will receive funding: