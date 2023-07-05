GHENT, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced funding to help benefit healthcare services in West Virginia.

$3,496,542 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was secured by Senator Manchin to strengthen healthcare services across West Virginia. The funding will specifically be used to support statewide hospital emergency preparedness efforts, vaccinate children, and build a public health arthritis program in West Virginia.

“Making these critical investments in all stages of our healthcare infrastructure will ensure West Virginians have the resources they need to thrive and prosper. I’m pleased HHS is investing nearly $3.5 million in these three initiatives and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts these investments will have on the health and well-being of our communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to make sure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has the quality, affordable health services they need.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

Of the $3.5 million announced, $1,851,756 will be used for immunization and vaccines for children, $1,419,786 for hospital preparedness programs and $225,000 for state public health approaches to address arthritis.