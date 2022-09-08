A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 34-year-old murder conviction in Raleigh County resulting in life without parole may be overturned.

On August 31, 2022, Judge Burnside accepted a motion to overturn the conviction of Johnny Ray Miller.

Miller was convicted of first degree murder in 1990 for killing his then girlfriend Lorelai Reed in 1989.

The motion states Miller did not receive adequate assistance before the trial regarding charges and proposed plea deals at the time of trial.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield said his office is exploring extraordinary relief from the WV Supreme Court of Appeals.