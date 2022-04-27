MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Four Detroit men have been charged after a task force raid found a large amount of narcotics during a drug bust in Monongalia County.

On April 26, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force and troopers with the West Virginia State Police’s special response team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alpine Street in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

While performing the search, task force members located Craig Young, 49; Keith Young, 56; Spencer Young, 62; and Ameer Shakr, 52, all of Detroit, Michigan, within the home, task force members said.

During the search, task force members found:

$21,000 in cash

85 grams of cocaine base

200 grams of meth

110 grams of a heroin/fentanyl combination

Left to right: Craig Young, Keith Young, Spencer Young, Ameer Shkr

The four men have been charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and conspiracy. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.