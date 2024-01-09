GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Amid bus driver shortages, West Virginia is benefitting from the Clean School Bus Program.

On January 9, 2024, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced West Virginia, among 37 other states, will be receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with West Virginia’s funding being used for GreenPower of West Virginia. The funding, totaling $18,560,000, was made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and plans to support the Clean Bus Program.

Cabell, Clay, Calhoun, Kanawha, Mineral, Monogalia, Harrison, Grant and Lewis counties will benefit from the funding and will be receiving portions of the $18,560,000 to be used in the creation and distribution of 47 new electric or low-emission school buses. According to a tweet made by GreenPowerBus, a significant portion of the school buses being crafted for the nation will be created at the GreenPowerBus facility in West Virginia.

“I am pleased that the EPA is investing over $18 million in Clean School Bus Awards across our great state. These new buses, built in West Virginia, will offer improved transportation for young West Virginians travelling to and from school every day. Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver critical investments for the Mountain State, and I will keep working with the EPA to ensure that federal funding enhances the well-being of communities across West Virginia for generations to come.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

For more information on GreenPower or the electric/low-emission buses they create, visit their official website.