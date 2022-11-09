CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, November 9, 2022, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $478,652 from the U.S. Department of Justice for the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The funding will be dispersed through the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety and will help combat child sexual exploitation and prosecute sexual predators who operate on the Internet.

“All West Virginians deserve to feel safe and secure in their communities, including while using the Internet. Online crimes against children are especially heartbreaking, which is why I am pleased the DOJ is investing more than $478K to protect West Virginia youth and prosecute sexual predators who operate on the Internet. The funding announced today will help provide digital forensic examinations, strengthen technical assistance for law enforcement agencies, bolster critical victim services for affected children and their families and aid in the implementation of preventive measures. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance public safety for young West Virginians across the Mountain State.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee

“Protecting our children, whether it be when they are in school or while they are online, is important for many reasons, especially as we continue to progress in an increasingly digital age,” Senator Capito said. “I’m pleased to see that the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is receiving this needed financial support to strengthen their capabilities that will ultimately help further protect our children from online crime.”