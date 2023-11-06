CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for a great place to live and raise a family? Oak Hill, West Virginia was recently ranked among the 50 best hometowns in America.

According to the study by home renovation website All Star Home, hometown rankings were based on small towns with the best community, safety, affordability and education. And a total of five places in West Virginia made the list of the top 40.

Clarksburg – 25th

Parkersburg – 26th

Weston – 31st

Wheeling – 32nd

Oak Hill – 34th

Clarksburg was ranked among the most affordable, with home prices averaging just over $104,000. Bluefield also made the list of the most affordable towns and was one of only four towns with home prices averaging less than $100,000; however Bluefield did not make the top overall list.

Clarksburg was also ranked well for education, which was based on student to teacher ratio, but Wheeling ranked in the top five in the education category with a student to teacher ratio of only 1:12.55.

Wheeling and Parkersburg scored the highest in West Virginia for community, which was based on metrics like historical buildings, diversity and number of farmers markets, but they also had the state’s worst scores in the safety category.

Weston, on the other hand, was deemed one of the safest towns in the country and was only beaten out by Marquette, Michigan.

In the overall ranking, the top four places were all given to towns in New York. The full ranking and methodology are available here.