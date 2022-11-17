MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT).

OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, strategic, and rare earth metals, with zero waste and no harmful emissions.

Coal waste impoundments and gob piles are rich in critical metals. Millions of tons of these metals are concentrated from the natural coal seam sources. These metals are essential to building smartphones, computers, and other high-value electronics.

“I am beyond excited to welcome this company to Southern West Virginia. Coal is such a big part of our state’s livelihood, and it’s amazing that we can now take the coal waste and turn it into something the world desperately needs, all while providing jobs to our hard-working people and investment to our great state.” Gov. Jim Justice

This is the second investment announcement by the Omnis companies in West Virginia this year. In March, Gov. Justice announced that Omnis Building Technologies will build a $40 million, 150,000-square-foot facility in Bluefield to manufacture housing materials.

OSRT will hire 100 team members with well-paying jobs and train them to operate this technology in a safe, clean environment. OSRT has begun engineering and will immediately start site infrastructure. The building and equipment are expected to be completed and installed by mid-2023.