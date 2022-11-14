CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was stopped at West Virginia International Yeager Airport with a loaded gun on Saturday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that they found a .32 caliber loaded handgun on a Raleigh County man as he went through security at the airport.

They said the gun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

“Our officers are vigilant and focused on their mission to help ensure that dangerous weapons are not getting carried onto an aircraft,” said John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia. “We have no concerns if a firearm is packed properly so it can be transported in a checked bag where nobody has access to it during a flight. However, carrying a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint is a costly mistake to make.”

This is the sixth gun found at Yeager Airport security this year.