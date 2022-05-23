CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Around two dozen protesters wanted their voices heard Monday afternoon, calling on West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to end the filibuster.

They say want this piece of legislation to end so the majority can pass laws to deal with current issues like climate change and abortion rights, among others. Protesters are hoping that the non-violent direct action they are using—like blocking traffic will help make their point.

“We’re looking at people like Martin Luther Kind Jr. and John Lewis for inspiration. Especially growing up in history classes learning about their civil disobedience. It really inspired me and I mean they made huge changes so I hope that people watching us will really stop and think about ‘should we really be going on as business as usual. I think it creates change and inspires others and hopefully will inspire Manchin to do the right thing,” said Rylee Haught, with WV Coalition to end the filibuster.

A spokesperson from Manchin’s office told 13 News in a statement, “Senator Manchin has always supported the right of every West Virginian to peacefully protest as protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution.”

After blocking traffic at the intersection of Virginia and Truslow, Charleston police arrested 7 people who all face charges of Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing.