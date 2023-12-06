CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The agency that oversees 51 of West Virginia’s 911 centers has filed a complaint against Frontier Communications after residents in 10 counties were unable to call 911 for up to 10 hours.

According to the complaint, the West Virginia E911 Council claims that Frontier’s “lack of redundancy and diversity in the infrastructure” caused these outages between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30, 2023. Those impacted were in Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Harrison, Taylor and Mingo counties.

During that time, the Associated Press reported that copper vandalism and wintry weather caused the outage. Frontier Communications spokesperson Chrissy Murray in a statement to the AP said, “The combination of the cuts is what caused the 911 service issue but we worked quickly to restore so that all of our customers had access to emergency services.”

WV E911 Council Executive Director Dean Meadows said that they are, “really at our wit’s end about what ought to be done,” about the situation, which he said has been going on for two to three years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report