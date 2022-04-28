CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A West Virginia World War II veteran was recognized by the State Senate on Wednesday afternoon in Clarksburg.

Paul McCue

Senators Michael Romano and Mike Caputo honored 96-year-old Adamston native Paul McCue with a resolution from the West Virginia Senate. The resolution recognized McCue as a World War II hero and gives him a commendation for his service. McCue joined the Navy just before his 17th birthday and needed his parent’s consent to fight for his country.

He said he’s thrilled to be recognized by the West Virginia State Senate.

“I’m really proud for what Romano is doing for me and Caputo and anybody that has anything to do with it. I just think that it’s great” said McCue.

“Let me just say that the whole West Virginia Senate is so proud of Paul McCue and all of our servicemen, particularly the ones from World War II,” said Senator Romano. “They’re getting to be fewer and fewer. Paul is 96. It passed unanimously through the Senate and the history that he made and the history that he’s a part of is part of West Virginia, and it’s what makes West Virginia great, and he’s a hero to all of us.”

McCue has spoken publicly about his experiences during the war and has become an advocate for The Wereth Eleven, which is a true story about 11 African American soldiers, including one West Virginian, who were brutally tortured and murdered by Nazis during World War II.