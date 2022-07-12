CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Around $99 million was announced through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program in order to provide meals for children in WV.

Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced an estimated $99,814,480 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS).

This funding was provided to give $391 for approximately 255,280 West Virginia children to access healthy food and meals through the summer months. The funding comes from the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program and was made available in part by the American Rescue Plan.

“The American Rescue Plan continues to deliver critical relief for West Virginia, and I am pleased the USDA is investing more than $99 million to ensure West Virginia children have access to quality, nutritious food. Combatting food insecurity is one of my top priorities, and this funding will support more than 255,000 children and their families across the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to feed West Virginians in need.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

The P-EBT program allows eligible school children to receive temporary emergency nutrition benefits that are used to purchase quality food.