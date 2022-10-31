CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Lottery announced today that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was purchased at Sheetz on Martinsburg Pike in Shepherdstown, WV.

The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, and Megaplier option was not purchased. Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were 4, 18, 31, 53, 69, and the Mega Ball was 7.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Megaplier option that can increase your prize two to five times depending on the Megaplier selected for each draw. The Powerball Jackpot has reached a full 1 billion dollars for Monday night’s drawing. If you want a chance to win that jackpot, you can buy a ticket at a West Virginia Lottery retailer before 10:59 P.M. tonight, October 31.