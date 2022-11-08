CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown.

The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Monday’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to one state needing more time to balance, but the drawing ended up taking place early Tuesday morning. The numbers in the drawing were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets, because there are nine different ways to win.