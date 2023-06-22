BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Pigeon Forge Tennessee is a popular attraction for West Virginians!

Motorists looking forward to a Great American Road Trip to Pigeon Forge this summer are getting a helping hand planning their trip!

Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism representatives were on hand at AAA in Bluefield on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The representatives hosted a drawing for a free trip to Tennessee, including Dollywood tickets.

Leon Downey, an executive director of tourism, said the people of the Mountain State love Pigeon Forge.

“We are giving away four tickets to Dollywood and we come to West Virginia for our giveaway. People in West Virginia love Pigeon Forge,” said Downey.

The winners do not have to be present to win.

