UPDATE (4:42 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13) – HB 302 has passed in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The bill, which clarifies the state’s abortion laws, will now head to Governor Justice’s desk. Justice has 15 days to sign or veto the bill. If the governor does not act, the bill will automatically become law.

If Justice signs the bill into law, it would take effect immediately upon signing.

UPDATE: (2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13) – The West Virginia Senate has voted 22-7 to pass an amended abortion bill.

The bill now moves back to the House of delegates for a vote.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A new strike and insert amendment was proposed in the West Virginia Senate as they discuss a bill that would clarify the state’s abortion laws.

The following details have been proposed in the Senate:

Exceptions for fetal anomalies, medical emergencies, non-viable fetuses AND rape and incest. Certain criteria must be met for these exceptions: Abortions must be performed in a hospital within eight weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors.

No felony penalties for doctors or pregnant women, but doctors would have their licenses revoked. It would be a felony for anyone that is not a current licensed professional.

The Senate will continue to discuss these changes, and then they will vote on the bill. If passed, the bill will head back to the House of Delegates.