Accident reported on Thorn Street in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene an accident in Princeton on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. It happened around 10:15 a.m.

A pickup truck hit a power pole on Thorn Street near the intersection with McNutt Ave. Princeton Police closed down the road in the area while crews worked. There is no word on injuries or what caused the accident.

Princeton Fire Department is on the scene as are crews from Appalachian Power. People traveling in the area are advised to use caution or find a different route to their destinations.

